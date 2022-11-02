Half of foreign companies in Taiwan make contingency plans: Nikkei poll

TAIPEI -- With Chinese President Xi Jinping pledging at the recent Communist Party congress never to renounce the use of force for "reunification" with Taiwan, many multinational companies operating on the island have begun preparing for the possibility of an invasion by Beijing or other crises in the region, a Nikkei survey shows.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have only grown since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan about three months ago. Nikkei sounded out executives from 50 multinationals operating in Taiwan between Oct. 19 and Oct. 28 to gauge their response.