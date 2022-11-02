ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Taiwan tensions

Half of foreign companies in Taiwan make contingency plans: Nikkei poll

Evacuations and supply chain disruptions top list of concerns as tensions rise

Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductors, which are used in smartphones, electric cars and many other products. (Photo by Yu Nakamura)
YU NAKAMURA and HIDEAKI RYUGEN, Nikkei staff writers | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- With Chinese President Xi Jinping pledging at the recent Communist Party congress never to renounce the use of force for "reunification" with Taiwan, many multinational companies operating on the island have begun preparing for the possibility of an invasion by Beijing or other crises in the region, a Nikkei survey shows.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have only grown since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan about three months ago. Nikkei sounded out executives from 50 multinationals operating in Taiwan between Oct. 19 and Oct. 28 to gauge their response.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close