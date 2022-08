SHANGHAI/HONG KONG -- Beijing's halt to China-U.S. talks in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit threatens to plunge tense ties into "complete free fall" while jeopardizing global efforts to tackle climate change and narcotics trafficking, analysts say.

On Wednesday, China wrapped up its biggest-ever war games around the self-ruled island, launched as a furious response to last week's arrival of the most senior American official to visit Taiwan in a quarter of a century.