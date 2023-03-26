ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan tensions

Honduras ends decades-long diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Flag of the Central American country removed from inside foreign ministry in Taipei

Flags of Honduras and other countries flutter at the Diplomatic Quarter, which houses the Honduras embassy among others, in Taipei, Taiwan on March 15.    © Reuters
| Taiwan

TEGUCIGALPA/TAIPEI (Reuters) -- Honduras said on Saturday it was ending its decades-long diplomatic relations with Taiwan, bringing it closer to China as it expands its footprint in Central America.

"The government of Honduras recognizes the existence of just one China," the Honduran foreign ministry said in a post on Twitter.

"The government of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China... Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory."

The ministry said Honduras had notified Taiwan of its decision to break ties, and that it would not return to having any relationship or official contact with Taiwan.

Shortly after the announcement, the flag of Honduras was removed from inside Taiwan's foreign ministry, according to a Reuters witness.

The Honduran foreign minister travelled to China this week to open relations after President Xiomara Castro said her government would start ties with Beijing, Honduras being one of only 14 countries to formally recognize Taiwan.

China views Taiwan as one of its provinces with no right to state-to-state ties, a view the democratically elected government in Taipei strongly disputes.

The decision by Honduras to cut ties prompted warnings from the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei on Saturday that China often makes promises in exchange for recognition that remain unfulfilled.

After a recent meeting with U.S. officials, the Honduran foreign minister said the U.S. "respects" Honduras' decision to move towards establishing formal diplomatic ties with China.

Taiwan disputed the foreign minister's comments.

Read Next

Latest On Taiwan tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close