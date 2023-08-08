In Taiwan, Aso says Japan must show 'will to fight' to deter China

TOKYO -- Japan and its allies and partners need to convey the "will to fight" to deter China from seeking to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso said in Taipei on Tuesday.

In a keynote speech to the Ketagalan Forum, an Indo-Pacific security dialogue, the vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said deterrence only works when three elements are met: having the ability to deter, having the will to carry out necessary actions and conveying both of these elements to the adversary.