Taiwan tensions

Japan's Taiwan war game exposes hurdles to expat evacuations

Capacity lacking to relocate citizens in an attack, simulation finds

Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises held in July.   © Reuters
RYO NEMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's preparedness to evacuate its own citizens is limited in the event of a military conflict breaking out between China and Taiwan, according to a think tank's simulation involving lawmakers and former defense officials.

The war game held on Saturday and Sunday by the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies simulated a National Security Council meeting of nine cabinet members. Participants included sitting lawmakers, as well as former officials from the Ministry of Defense and the Self-Defense Forces.

