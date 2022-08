TAIPEI -- Taiwan's room for maneuver is dwindling rapidly as China increases the pressure on the self-governing island, alarming governments and analysts around the Pacific.

China has held several days live-fire military drills in Taiwanese waters since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island two weeks ago, prompting the most serious standoff between Taipei and Beijing in decades. The exercises resumed after the arrival of another U.S. congressional delegation this weekend.