Southeast Asian migrant workers in Taiwan sweat over China tensions

JAKARTA -- An important voice has been missing from the discourse over Taiwan tensions following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit last month: the Southeast Asian migrant workers who help sustain the island's economy.

As of July, 695,133 migrant workers were in Taiwan -- almost all from Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, according to the island's Labor Ministry. Some interviewed for this story told Nikkei Asia they would remain despite the prospect of losing their jobs should the situation deteriorate.