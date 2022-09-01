ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Taiwan tensions

Southeast Asian migrant workers in Taiwan sweat over escalation

Overseas labor props up island's tech sector, and many hope to stay

Gilda Banugan, left, and Kristine Philline Donque, right in red, are among the Southeast Asian migrant workers who contribute to Taiwan's economy. (Photos courtesy of Gilda Banugan and Kristine Philline Donque)
RANDY MULYANTO, Contributing writer | Taiwan

JAKARTA -- An important voice has been missing from the discourse over Taiwan tensions following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit last month: the Southeast Asian migrant workers who help sustain the island's economy.

As of July, 695,133 migrant workers were in Taiwan -- almost all from Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, according to the island's Labor Ministry. Some interviewed for this story told Nikkei Asia they would remain despite the prospect of losing their jobs should the situation deteriorate.

