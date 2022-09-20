Taiwan act puts Washington's 'One China' policy at risk

NEW YORK -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan at the beginning of August prompted China to encircle the island with unprecedentedly large military drills. This did not deter further groups of American lawmakers from traveling there -- highlighting a new nadir in Washington-U.S. ties.

A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday approved the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 -- legislation to boost military support for Taiwan, including a proposal the first major restructuring of Washington's approach toward Taiwan since 1979.