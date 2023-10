WASHINGTON -- If China were to impose a blockade on Taiwan, the global economic impact would far outweigh the shutdowns caused by COVID-19, a senior U.S. official has warned.

The Pentagon is looking "very closely" at the scenarios that might play out if China opted for a blockade, Ely Ratner, the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said Thursday at an event held by the Washington think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies.