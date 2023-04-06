Taiwan eyes China aircraft carrier's moves after Tsai-McCarthy talks

TAIPEI -- China's newest aircraft carrier was sailing a couple hundred miles off the east coast of Taiwan, Taipei's defense minister said Thursday, hours after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

Taiwan and the U.S. are closely watching for potential military maneuvers by Beijing, which strongly condemned the meeting. Meanwhile, maritime authorities in China's Fujian province, across the strait from Taiwan, began a three-day patrol that could include boarding vessels for inspection.