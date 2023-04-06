ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan tensions

Taiwan eyes China aircraft carrier's moves after Tsai-McCarthy talks

Ships told to reject planned Chinese inspections; U.S. lawmakers visit Taipei

This handout photo taken on April 5 and released on April 6 by Japan's Ministry of Defense shows the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong in the Pacific Ocean.   © Japan's Ministry Of Defence/AFP/Jiji
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- China's newest aircraft carrier was sailing a couple hundred miles off the east coast of Taiwan, Taipei's defense minister said Thursday, hours after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

Taiwan and the U.S. are closely watching for potential military maneuvers by Beijing, which strongly condemned the meeting. Meanwhile, maritime authorities in China's Fujian province, across the strait from Taiwan, began a three-day patrol that could include boarding vessels for inspection.

Read Next

Latest On Taiwan tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close