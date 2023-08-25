Taiwan presidential front-runner pledges 'values-based diplomacy'

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's presidential front-runner pledged to adopt "values-based diplomacy" as his flagship foreign policy to support democracies in the region, an apparent sign of a shift from incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen's approach of prioritizing commerce and countries that formally recognize Taiwan.

"I will lead a new era of values-based diplomacy, a framework that sees our common values as our greatest source of strength," Lai Ching-te, leader and presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, told reporters Friday at a session co-hosted by the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents' Club.