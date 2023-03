TAIPEI -- Taiwan's former President Ma Ying-jeou landed in Shanghai on Monday for a symbolic tour of China that coincides with incumbent Tsai Ing-wen's high-profile trip to the U.S. and Central America this week.

Ma, president from 2008 to 2016 and a heavyweight in the now-opposition Kuomintang (KMT), will stay in China until April 7, leading a delegation of students to several cities and paying respects to his ancestors in southwestern Hunan province.