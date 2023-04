TAIPEI -- Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday, in a high-level encounter that could prompt military maneuvers from China in the Taiwan Strait.

The meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley took place amid threats of retaliatory action from Beijing. While Communist China has never ruled Taiwan, Beijing claims it as its own territory and refuses to rule out the use of force to take control of the island.