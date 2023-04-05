Taiwan's Tsai floated virtual talks with McCarthy ahead of meeting

WASHINGTON -- U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, one of the most powerful figures in Washington, will meet Wednesday with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in the state of California after both sides weighed the geopolitical implications of the historic encounter.

They will talk at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, a city near Los Angeles. Tsai's trip will mark the 29th time that a sitting Taiwanese president transits the U.S., according to the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.