Taiwan tensions

Taiwan's Tsai floated virtual talks with McCarthy ahead of meeting

Uncertainty over backlash from Beijing looms as leaders demonstrate solidarity

Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, is set to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on April 5.   © Reuters
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, one of the most powerful figures in Washington, will meet Wednesday with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in the state of California after both sides weighed the geopolitical implications of the historic encounter.

They will talk at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, a city near Los Angeles. Tsai's trip will mark the 29th time that a sitting Taiwanese president transits the U.S., according to the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

