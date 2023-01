TAIPEI -- Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen kicked off 2023 with an olive branch to Beijing, offering assistance to the mainland to tackle its COVID-19 crisis, while reiterating that cross-strait war is not an option.

In her annual address on Sunday, Tsai referred to China's surge in infections after it abolished its zero-COVID policy, saying: "We are willing to provide necessary assistance to help more people get out of the pandemic and have a healthy and safe new year."