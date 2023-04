TAIPEI -- Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou's 12-day trip to China has laid bare the approaches that the island's two main political parties take toward Beijing, less than a year ahead of a pivotal presidential election.

Ma, from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), brought up the Chinese ethnic heritage of Taiwanese people and the argument that Taiwan, under the exiled government of the Republic of China, and Communist-ruled China belong to the same country.