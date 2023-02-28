Taiwan's unofficial diplomacy gains as democracies sour on China

TAIPEI -- Last week, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and several other top Biden administration officials just across the Potomac river from the American capital to discuss Taiwan's security.

The same week, it was widely reported that Washington would increase the number of troops stationed in Taiwan, and Taipei would send a battalion of its own to the U.S. A normal week in 2023, perhaps, but all of this would have been unimaginable just a couple of years ago.