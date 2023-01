TAIPEI -- Taiwan and the U.S. will sit at the negotiating table this weekend for trade talks, but there will be much more at stake than imports and exports.

With Taiwan's next presidential election only twelve months away, the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen is heading into the home stretch of its second four-year term. The existential threat posed by China all but guarantees that Tsai's legacy will largely be judged on her ability to ensure Taiwan's resilience going forward.