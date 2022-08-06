ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Taiwan tensions

Taiwan tensions add to ASEAN security headaches

Cambodia meetings take up Myanmar, South China Sea, Ukraine conflicts

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend the East Asia Summit foreign ministers meeting in Phnom Penh on Aug. 5.   © AP
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | ASEAN

PHNOM PENH -- The tensions ratcheting up around Taiwan dominated a Southeast Asia gathering of foreign ministers on Friday, becoming the latest security issue in a region already confronting the drawn-out crisis in Myanmar, fallout from the Ukraine war, territorial disputes in the South China Sea and nuclear gamesmanship from North Korea.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday, defying China, which had fiercely opposed the visit. In response, Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of China, on Thursday launched live-fire military drills around the island.

