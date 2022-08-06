Taiwan tensions add to ASEAN security headaches

PHNOM PENH -- The tensions ratcheting up around Taiwan dominated a Southeast Asia gathering of foreign ministers on Friday, becoming the latest security issue in a region already confronting the drawn-out crisis in Myanmar, fallout from the Ukraine war, territorial disputes in the South China Sea and nuclear gamesmanship from North Korea.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday, defying China, which had fiercely opposed the visit. In response, Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of China, on Thursday launched live-fire military drills around the island.