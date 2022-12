TAIPEI -- Taiwan is set to more than double its four-month compulsory military service for men to one year as part of a defense overhaul, following a lengthy debate within the government in the face of China's growing threats.

"Considering the force requirements in the new strategic structure, we have decided to resume one-year compulsory service from 2024," President Tsai Ing-wen said at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, with the new system applying to men born after Jan. 1, 2005.