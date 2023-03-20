Taiwan to strengthen wartime mobilization amid rising China threat

TAIPEI -- Taiwan has outlined key legislative proposals on how its government will govern during a potential wartime emergency as China steps up its threats toward the democratic island.

President Tsai Ing-wen's administration last month put forward draft changes to the General Mobilization Act, which details measures to be taken during wartime to coordinate Taiwan's information, security and chain of command. It argues that any responsible government must set up a set of laws governing emergencies in advance. The old law, promulgated in 2011, hasn't had major revisions in years.