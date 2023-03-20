ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan tensions

Taiwan to strengthen wartime mobilization amid rising China threat

Opposition criticizes provisions related to media control, student labor

The government of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has outlined key legislative proposals on how it will govern during a potential wartime emergency. (Source photos by Reuters and Kyodo/Xinhua) 
THOMPSON CHAU, contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan has outlined key legislative proposals on how its government will govern during a potential wartime emergency as China steps up its threats toward the democratic island.

President Tsai Ing-wen's administration last month put forward draft changes to the General Mobilization Act, which details measures to be taken during wartime to coordinate Taiwan's information, security and chain of command. It argues that any responsible government must set up a set of laws governing emergencies in advance. The old law, promulgated in 2011, hasn't had major revisions in years.

