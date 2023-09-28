ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan tensions

Taiwan unveils 'Narwhal,' its first home-built submarine

President Tsai says democratic island has achieved 'mission impossible'

Taiwan's domestically made submarine, Narwhal, is unveiled at a shipyard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Sept. 28.   © AP
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's leader touted the first domestic-built submarine as a major breakthrough in defense and deterrence as she presided over the vessel's launch ceremony on Thursday.

"History will always remember this day," President Tsai Ing-wen said at the submarine's shipyard in the southern port city of Kaohsiung. "In the past, the indigenous defense submarine was considered mission impossible. But today, a submarine designed and built by this country's people is right in front of us. We did it!"

Read Next

Latest On Taiwan tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more