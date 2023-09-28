Taiwan unveils 'Narwhal,' its first home-built submarine

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's leader touted the first domestic-built submarine as a major breakthrough in defense and deterrence as she presided over the vessel's launch ceremony on Thursday.

"History will always remember this day," President Tsai Ing-wen said at the submarine's shipyard in the southern port city of Kaohsiung. "In the past, the indigenous defense submarine was considered mission impossible. But today, a submarine designed and built by this country's people is right in front of us. We did it!"