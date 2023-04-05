ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan tensions

Tsai races against diplomatic domino effect in Latin America

Taiwan moves to shore up Belize, Guatemala ties after Honduras sides with China

Belize Prime Minister John Briceno and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen sign a technical cooperation agreement during Tsai's visit on April 3. (Handout photo from the Office of Belize's Prime Minister via Reuters)
HIDEAKI RYUGEN and KOSUME SHIMIZU, Nikkei staff writers | Taiwan

TAIPEI/MEXICO CITY -- President Tsai Ing-wen sought to hang on to Taiwan's dwindling ranks of supporters with her first visit to Latin America and the Caribbean in four years, as Beijing makes inroads in a region that was historically friendly to Taipei.

After transiting through the U.S., Tsai arrived in Guatemala on Friday, then traveled to Belize on Sunday. She met on Monday with Belize's prime minister, John Briceno, and was invited to speak before the National Assembly, where she made an appeal for maintaining diplomatic ties.

Read Next

Latest On Taiwan tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close