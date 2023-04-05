Tsai races against diplomatic domino effect in Latin America

TAIPEI/MEXICO CITY -- President Tsai Ing-wen sought to hang on to Taiwan's dwindling ranks of supporters with her first visit to Latin America and the Caribbean in four years, as Beijing makes inroads in a region that was historically friendly to Taipei.

After transiting through the U.S., Tsai arrived in Guatemala on Friday, then traveled to Belize on Sunday. She met on Monday with Belize's prime minister, John Briceno, and was invited to speak before the National Assembly, where she made an appeal for maintaining diplomatic ties.