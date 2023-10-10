Tsai stresses Taiwan's resolve as China steps up pressure

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen lauded reforms under her watch and called for "peaceful coexistence" with China in an address that came as Beijing steps up bans on Taiwanese imports and increases military activity in the region.

"Taiwan at this moment has become a Taiwan of the world," Tsai said on Tuesday in one her last major speeches before she steps down after elections next year. "In geostrategy, the development of global democracy, and international supply chain systems, we are the most reliable, effective, and safest partner to the world. The strength of international support for us has reached an unprecedented height."