TOKYO -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for restraint over Taiwan, after China conducted a series of military drills encircling the democratic island following last week's visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"We all want the resolution to correspond to a peaceful environment," Guterres told reporters on a visit to Tokyo. "It's very important to appeal, first of all, to common sense, ... and then to restrain allowing for the de-escalation."