NEW YORK -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication at a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, the State Department said, as tensions continue to simmer over the Taiwan Strait.

Blinken emphasized the U.S. commitment to peace and stability across the strait, which is "critical" to global security and prosperity, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.