Taiwan tensions

U.S. watching China statements on Taiwan carefully: Kurt Campbell

Quad to help build infrastructure in Southeast Asia and the Pacific

White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell takes questions via video at the Mount Fuji Dialogue on Oct. 22. (Photo by Mayumi Tsumita) 
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | U.S.

TOKYO -- The U.S. is closely following what Chinese leaders are saying on Taiwan at the Chinese Communist Party's national congress, Kurt Campbell, the White House coordinator on the Indo-Pacific, said on Saturday.

"We are watching very carefully both the developments in Beijing as the party congress plays out and listening to the comments that have been made. We're also following some of the deployments that we've seen by China in and around the Taiwan Strait," Campbell said, speaking via video to the Mount Fuji Dialogue in Tokyo, a policy roundtable hosted by the Japan Center for Economic Research and think tank the Japan Institute of International Affairs.

