TAIPEI (Reuters) -- Taiwan will send Vice President William Lai to the inauguration of new Honduran president Xiomara Castro, Taiwan's presidential office said on Wednesday.

Honduras' president-elect, Xiomara Castro, gestures during a ceremony to receive her presidential credentials at the Plaza Juan Carlos hotel, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Dec. 30. © Reuters

Taipei says it will work with new leader to deepen relations

