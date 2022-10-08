Taiwanese companies in China flocking to Southeast Asia: survey

TAIPEI -- Taiwanese companies in China are increasingly moving to Southeast Asia, a new survey shows, a trend that reflects the potential importance of President Tsai Ing-wen's flagship foreign policy.

Over a quarter (25.7%) of the surveyed companies with business in China had already shifted some of their production or sourcing out of China, and another third were considering doing so. The survey of over 500 Taiwanese corporate executives was conducted by U.S.-based think tank CSIS and released this week.