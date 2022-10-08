ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Taiwanese companies in China flocking to Southeast Asia: survey

Shift indicates potential importance of President Tsai's New Southbound Policy

Tsai's government promotes the New Southbound Policy, which encourages manufacturers to invest and set up factories in Southeast Asia. (Source photos by AP) 
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer, CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwanese companies in China are increasingly moving to Southeast Asia, a new survey shows, a trend that reflects the potential importance of President Tsai Ing-wen's flagship foreign policy.

Over a quarter (25.7%) of the surveyed companies with business in China had already shifted some of their production or sourcing out of China, and another third were considering doing so. The survey of over 500 Taiwanese corporate executives was conducted by U.S.-based think tank CSIS and released this week.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close