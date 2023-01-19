Taliban build ties to U.S. rivals with new China oil deal

NEW DELHI -- The Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan is pursuing new economic ties with countries like China and Russia in an effort to end its isolation from the rest of the world, starting by inking a 25-year oil extraction contract with a Chinese company.

First announced in early January, this marks Afghanistan's major first resource development deal since the Taliban took control in August 2021. Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas (CAPEIC) is expected to invest $150 million in the country in the first year of the contract and a total of $540 million in the first three years.