International relations

Taliban build ties to U.S. rivals with new China oil deal

Isolated government taps resource riches to connect with outside world

Afghanistan's acting minerals minister Shahabuddin Delawar exchanges documents with a representative of CAPEIC during a signing ceremony in Kabul on Jan. 5. The Chinese company is set to invest $540 million in three years as part of the oil extraction deal.   © Reuters
RYOSUKE HANADA, Nikkei staff writer | Afghanistan

NEW DELHI -- The Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan is pursuing new economic ties with countries like China and Russia in an effort to end its isolation from the rest of the world, starting by inking a 25-year oil extraction contract with a Chinese company.

First announced in early January, this marks Afghanistan's major first resource development deal since the Taliban took control in August 2021. Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas (CAPEIC) is expected to invest $150 million in the country in the first year of the contract and a total of $540 million in the first three years.

