TOKYO -- Japan's careful juggling of a geopolitical hardline stance and economic cooperation with China appears to be nearing a breaking point, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan leaves Beijing infuriated.

Pelosi headed to Japan after visiting Taipei, prompting an angry response from Beijing. The tensions jeopardize Japan's role as an intermediary between China and the U.S. as the sole Asian member of the Group of Seven.