International relations

Thai PM Srettha visits ASEAN neighbors to lure investment

New leader wants this week's tour to tighten trade ties with key regional economies

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is heading to Thailand's neighbors to tout his country as a destination for investment.   © Reuters
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has kicked off a trip to Hong Kong and major members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as the new leader pushes to lure investment into his country.

The five-day tour began on Sunday in Hong Kong and will also include Brunei, Malaysia and Singapore, according to Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with an official confirming that plans have not been altered by the recent conflict in Israel, where dozens of Thai nationals have been killed, wounded or captured.

