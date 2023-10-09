Thai PM Srettha visits ASEAN neighbors to lure investment

BANGKOK -- Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has kicked off a trip to Hong Kong and major members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as the new leader pushes to lure investment into his country.

The five-day tour began on Sunday in Hong Kong and will also include Brunei, Malaysia and Singapore, according to Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with an official confirming that plans have not been altered by the recent conflict in Israel, where dozens of Thai nationals have been killed, wounded or captured.