Thailand's Srettha chases green investment on first China visit

BANGKOK -- Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will arrive in China for his first official visit on Monday, bringing along a large private sector delegation to accelerate the flow of Chinese investment into Thailand's green transition and high-speed rail project, as well as cooperation in high-tech industries.

During the four-day visit, Srettha will pay a courtesy call to Chinese President Xi Jinping and engage in bilateral meetings with Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. The official visit coincides with the two-day Belt and Road Forum, at which Beijing will host around 130 countries connected to China via trade and development infrastructure.