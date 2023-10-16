ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Thailand's Srettha chases green investment on first China visit

50 private sector representatives to join prime minister in Beijing

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks to reporters in Bangkok on Aug. 29. Thavisin will attend the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing during his visit to China. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi) 
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will arrive in China for his first official visit on Monday, bringing along a large private sector delegation to accelerate the flow of Chinese investment into Thailand's green transition and high-speed rail project, as well as cooperation in high-tech industries.

During the four-day visit, Srettha will pay a courtesy call to Chinese President Xi Jinping and engage in bilateral meetings with Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. The official visit coincides with the two-day Belt and Road Forum, at which Beijing will host around 130 countries connected to China via trade and development infrastructure.

