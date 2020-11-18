Tokyo makes headway on keeping 'Sea of Japan' the global standard

TOKYO -- Japan has moved a step closer to gaining international support for "Sea of Japan" and "Japan Sea" remaining the official names for the body of water between itself and the Korean Peninsula, even as South Korea vows to keep up the fight for its favored "East Sea."

The International Hydrographic Organization tentatively approved continued exclusive use of "Japan Sea" in its nautical charts, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters Tuesday. IHO member states endorsed the secretary-general's proposal to maintain the status quo.

The IHO had been discussing a South Korean push to rename the sea.

Kato predicted that the matter will be settled at the end of the month after member states approve the IHO assembly's minutes. "The Japanese government expects the report to be officially adopted," he said.

The virtual assembly also confirmed the creation of digital nautical charts that will use numerical identifiers instead of specific names for bodies of water, a measure that has been described as a compromise.

Tokyo rejected speculation that the IHO decided to use numbers out of consideration for Seoul. The proposed charts will use "numerical notation for all [seas and oceans] -- not just the Sea of Japan," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a news conference Tuesday.

"Japan's assertions have been recognized," he said.

South Korea downplayed the IHO's tentative approval.

The shift to the new digital dataset using numerical labeling will downgrade "Sea of Japan" as the standard, according to a press officer at South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Seoul will pursue public-private efforts to spread "East Sea," the officer said.

The IHO has used the English name "Japan Sea" and the French name "Mer du Japon," or "Sea of Japan," since the initial 1928 publication of Limits of Oceans and Seas, its reference on maritime boundaries.

South Korea has urged the international community since the 1990s to rename the disputed area "East Sea" or use both Asian countries' designations. Seoul argues that it had lost the chance to lobby for its preferred name to the international community when the 1928 document was published, since it was under Japanese colonial rule at the time.

Concerned countries, including Japan and South Korea, had been unofficially discussing the matter since the spring of 2019.

"The name 'Sea of Japan' is the only internationally established name for the sea area concerned," Japan's Foreign Ministry maintains.