TOKYO -- Tokyo Metropolitan Police decided on Tuesday to pursue a case against an engineer, who is a member of the Chinese Communist Party, for allegedly taking part in cyberattacks that targeted Japan's space agency JAXA and about 200 other Japanese companies and research institutions.

The suspect is a male in his 30s, sources close to the matter revealed.

The case may be handed over to the prosecutor as early as Tuesday.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.