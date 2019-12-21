Trump and Abe discuss Iran in phone call

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talked with U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone on Saturday evening. The Japanese leader is expected to have briefed Trump on his meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tokyo on Friday.

In the Abe-Rouhani talks, which were held at the prime minister's office, the two leaders discussed the ongoing standoff between Tehran and Washington over the fate of the 2015 nuclear deal. Abe pressed Rouhani to fulfill the agreements in the accord.

Abe also told Rouhani that Japan will deploy a destroyer warship and a patrol plane from the Maritime Self-Defense Force to the Middle East to ensure the security of its shipping lanes, but they will not be joining a U.S.-led maritime security initiative near the Strait of Hormuz.