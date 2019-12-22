Trump and Abe hold 'thorough' talks on North Korea

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talked with U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone for an hour and 15 minutes on Saturday evening, mainly over North Korea.

Speaking to reporters after the call, Abe said "We analyzed the latest developments regarding North Korea and had a thorough discussion about the steps ahead."

The Japanese leader told Trump that he fully supports the dialogue between the U.S.and North Korea.

The call was held at the request of the American president. North Korea has said it conducted two "crucial tests" this month at its long-range rocket launch site, which analysts say could be related to technologies to improve intercontinental ballistic missiles that potentially have the capability to reach the continental U.S.

Abe and Trump are thought to have discussed actions to take if the North's leader Kim Jong Un opts to take further provocative steps.

Abe told reporters that he firmly condemns "dangerous provocative actions" and that he calls for North Korea to work toward a nuclear-free peninsula through dialogue. He touched on his upcoming China visit and said that he will be discussing with President Xi Jinping, as well as at a planned trilateral meeting of leaders of Japan, China and South Korea about regional peace and stability.

Japanese government sources said that Abe also briefed Trump on his meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tokyo on Friday. Trump and Abe agreed to coordinate closely on Iranian issues as well.

In Friday's Abe-Rouhani talks, which were held at the prime minister's office, the two leaders discussed the ongoing standoff between Tehran and Washington over the fate of the 2015 nuclear deal. Abe pressed Rouhani to fulfill the agreements in the accord.

Abe also told Rouhani that Japan will deploy a destroyer warship and a patrol plane from the Maritime Self-Defense Force to the Middle East to ensure the security of its shipping lanes, but they will not be joining a U.S.-led maritime security initiative near the Strait of Hormuz.