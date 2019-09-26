ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

Trump and Abe reach agreement on trade

Final document still pending as Japan seeks auto tariff assurances

SHUNSUKE SHIGETA, Nikkei staff writer
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump signed a joint statement on their trade deal at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 25.   © Reuters

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed the details on their bilateral trade deal and signed a joint statement in New York on Wednesday.

"I am happy that we have reached a final agreement," Abe said. "The deal benefits both of our countries."

Trump described the agreement as "fair and reciprocal," and said it would have great value for American farmers.

Japan is still seeking assurances that the U.S. will not impose additional tariffs on Japanese automobiles and auto parts. The final document could not be produced in time for the two leaders' meeting and will be signed at a later date. It could enter into effect as early as this year, pending parliamentary approval.

The trade deal covers three broad categories: industrial products, agricultural products, and digital trade rules. The U.S. will promise to eliminate tariffs on Japanese automobiles and auto parts, though it will not provide any timeline for the move.

Japan will lower its tariff on American beef to 9% from the current in 38.5% in several stages. The tariff on cheaper cuts of pork, used in sausages and similar products, will ultimately be lowered to 50 yen (46 cents) a kilogram from 482 yen.

Japan will not set a quota of rice exempt from tariffs, as it did under the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Following the signing of the joint statement, the two leaders were scheduled to hold talks to discuss the recent drone strike on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Abe had also met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday to discuss the nuclear deal from 2015. Rouhani outlined his strategy for national security, which Abe will relay to Trump.

