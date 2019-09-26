Trump and Abe reach quick deal focusing on farm trade

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a statement Wednesday confirming the details of a trade deal that Trump said would open up Japanese markets to $7 billion worth of American products.

The deal, which reduces Japanese tariffs on U.S. beef, pork wheat and other farm goods, was signed on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"I am happy that we have reached a final agreement," Abe said. "The deal benefits both of our countries."

Trump described the agreement as "fair and reciprocal," and said it represented a big victory for American farmers. "Japan will open new markets to approximately $7 billion in American agricultural products," Trump said. The pact is a diplomatic success for the president who has struggled to secure trade pacts with other trade partners, including China.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who led the trade talks as Japan's top negotiator, told reporters in the afternoon that Trump gave Abe assurances that he would not impose additional tariffs on Japanese automobiles, a threat Trump made in May.

Motegi pointed to wording in the statement stipulating that both sides will "refrain from taking measures against the spirit of these agreements and this joint statement," saying it is essentially a provision barring additional auto tariffs.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer also said Washington is not considering subjecting the Japanese auto sector to additional levies.

"At this point, it is certainly not our intention, the president's intention, to do anything on autos, on 232s, on Japan," Lighthizer said regarding the possibility of additional tariffs on Japanese cars.

Washington is currently weighing an additional 20% to 25% tariff on imported cars citing national security concerns, and plan to make a final decision as early as November.

The final document could not be produced in time for the two leaders' meeting and will be signed at a later date. It could enter into effect as early as this year, pending approval by Japan's parliament.

The trade deal covers three broad categories: industrial products, agricultural products and digital trade rules. The U.S. will eliminate the existing 2.5% tariff on Japanese automobiles and auto parts, though it will not provide any timeline for the move. It will also cut tariffs on steam turbines and bicycles, among other products.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Wednesday that Japan will eliminate or reduce tariffs on an additional $7.2 billion of U.S. food and agricultural products, which represents about half of all current shipments. Japan has already eliminated tariffs on $5.2 billion of U.S. farm goods.

Under the agreement, Japan will lower its tariff on American beef to 9% from the current in 38.5% in several stages. The tariff on cheaper cuts of pork, used in sausages and similar products, will ultimately be lowered to 50 yen (46 cents) a kilogram from 482 yen.

Japanese tariffs on almonds and blueberries will be eliminated altogether.

Japan will not set a quota of rice exempt from tariffs, as it did under the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Trump pulled the U.S. out of in his third day in office in 2017.

The Trump administration is considering skipping congressional approval and fast-tracking the deal, to lift agricultural exports before the presidential election in 2020. The agreement is on track to take effect sooner than the revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, and could be one of Trump's first concrete accomplishments on trade.

The U.S. trade war with China has squeezed American farmers. Beijing has imposed retaliatory tariffs on American soybeans, for example, which has weighed down shipments. U.S. agricultural exports to China plunged 53% in 2018 and 20% in the January-June half of this year.

Trump's decision to leave the TPP has affected shipments to Japan as well. Australia, which remained part of the framework, accounted for 51% of imported beef in Japan last year, while the U.S. accounted for 41%. The U.S. share in pork fell to 28%.

Following the signing of the joint statement, the two leaders were scheduled to hold talks to discuss the recent drone strike on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Abe had also met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday to discuss the nuclear deal from 2015. Rouhani outlined his strategy for national security, which Abe will relay to Trump.