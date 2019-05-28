ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

Trump hails Japan for acquiring 'largest F-35 fleet' of any ally

President stresses alliance while touring biggest SDF ship with Abe

Nikkei staff writers
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour Japan's Kaga helicopter carrier with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, on May 28.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday became the first American president to board a Japanese warship, in a symbolic tour designed to stress the allies' partnership amid increased tensions with North Korea and China.

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the JS Kaga helicopter carrier, one of the country's biggest vessels, which is to be refurbished into a carrier for F-35B stealth fighter jets Japan is buying from the U.S.

"This purchase will give Japan the largest fleet of F-35s of any of our allies," Trump said in a speech in the hangar of the Kaga, at the Japan Self-Defense Force base in Yokosuka -- south of Tokyo. "And soon this very ship will be upgraded to carry that cutting-edge technology."

The president continued: "With this extraordinary new equipment the Kaga will help our nations defend against a range of conflicts [and] threats in the region and far beyond."

Abe also spoke, saying the "U.S.-Japan alliance has never been stronger."

"Us standing here side by side on the Kaga today proves that," the prime minister said, adding, "We have to make the Indo-Pacific free and open to become a solid foundation for the region's peace and prosperity."

The F-35B is capable of short takeoffs and vertical landings.   © Reuters

Last year, Japan decided to refurbish the decks of its two largest warships -- the Kaga and Izumo -- to allow the F-35B to make short takeoffs and vertical landings. The government had originally ordered 42 F-35As, which can perform only conventional takeoffs and landings, but last year approved plans to buy 105 more jets including 42 F-35Bs.

Trump's tour of the Kaga came on the last day of his four-day visit to Japan. Afterward, the president moved to the USS Wasp, a U.S. Navy multipurpose amphibious assault ship, where he addressed military personnel.

Trump was due to depart for Washington in the afternoon.

Japan's Kaga helicopter carrier will be refurbished to accommodate F-35B fighter jets purchased from the U.S. (Photo by Konosuke Urata)

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends May 26th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media