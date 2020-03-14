Trump names Kenneth Weinstein as US envoy to Japan

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Kenneth Weinstein, president and CEO of the Washington-based Hudson Institute think tank, as the American ambassador to Japan, the White House announced Friday.

A fluent French and German speaker, Weinstein serves on the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations, which provides counsel to the United States trade representative.

Weinstein's nomination requires Senate approval. The post has been vacant since previous envoy William Hagerty stepped down in July last year to run for the Senate.

Kenneth Weinstein (Photo from Hudson Institute website)

Weinstein met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on July 24 last year.