ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

Trump's Japan trip via social media: golf, sumo and a death wish

US president's postings garner 4 million views -- and some controversy

HIROSHI MARUTANI, Nikkei Political Editor
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe posted this selfie with U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter and Instagram Sunday.

TOKYO -- Donald Trump's state visit to Japan has gone viral on social media, showcasing the U.S. president's close relationship with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the two leaders golfed, took in sumo and talked politics.

Trump posted an Instagram story on his official account that featured his golf outing with Abe, the sumo tournament, and a photo of the Tokyo Sky Tree's evening illumination. "Outstanding," Trump said.

A short video posted on Trump's Twitter account shows the audience at the sumo tournament on Sunday pointing their smartphones in unison at Trump, as well as the president presenting the over-60-pound President's Cup to the tournament winner, Asanoyama, at Ryogoku Kokugikan stadium. That video has topped 4 million views as of early Tuesday.

Not to be outdone, Abe posted on Twitter and Instagram a buddy photo of himself and Trump while playing golf at Mobara Country Club east of Tokyo earlier on Sunday. "We hope to further solidify the Japan-US alliance in the new era of Reiwa," tweeted the prime minister. The two leaders mutually retweeted and liked the other's postings.

Trump's unpredictable tweeting has fueled speculation about Japan's electoral timetable. After his golf outing, Trump wrote about the progress being made on the trade negotiation, "Much will wait until after their July elections where I anticipate big numbers!"

The upper-house election is likely to be held in late July, but could be pushed back to August if the legislative session is extended. Reading into Trump's tweet, some wondered if this meant the legislative session would not be extended. Others speculated whether the tweet could refer to a snap lower-house election in July, held concurrently with the regular upper-house race.

Some of Trump's postings during this trip have sparked controversy. "Numerous Japanese officials told me that the Democrats would rather see the United States fail than see me or the Republican Party succeed -- Death Wish!" the president tweeted Sunday.

Trump returns to the U.S. on Tuesday.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends May 26th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media