ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On International relations

China mediates Nepal ruling party split and sidelines India

Philippines and Malaysia diplomatic row heats up over Sabah

Malaysia and Singapore greenlight rail link delayed by Mahathir

India freezes out Chinese companies from government bidding

International relations

Trump's new envoy to Japan wants auto trade deal

Kenneth Weinstein optimistic for 'fruitful conclusion' to host-nation support

Cars await export to the U.S. at Yokohama Port in Japan. (Photo by Wataru Ito)
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asian Review chief desk editor | Japan

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump's new envoy to Tokyo wants to advance the bilateral trade deal to "phase two" and include autos in the discussions, he said on Wednesday.

In testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Kenneth Weinstein, the president and CEO of Washington think tank Hudson Institute, said that making further progress on trade issues with Japan is critical.

"We've had the phase one agreement and the digital agreement, but we really do need to go further, particularly in the auto sector," the ambassador-to-Japan-designate said.

Weinstein's words may raise fears in Tokyo that the Trump administration will use the threat of auto tariffs to secure favorable conditions for the U.S. in terms of auto trade.

In a 2018 agreement with South Korea, the Trump administration succeeded in doubling the annual quota of cars produced by American companies under U.S. safety standards that South Korea must accept into its market to 50,000 per automaker.

Kenneth Weinstein (Photo from Hudson Institute website)

Last year, Trump dangled the threat of an additional 25% tariff and quotas on foreign cars, citing the growth in such imports as a national security threat. So far, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has succeeded in fending off these threats.

A 25% tariff could cost automakers such as Toyota Motor billions of dollars.

Meanwhile, on the security side, Weinstein made clear that he will encourage Japan to strengthen its defense capabilities and shoulder greater responsibility within the alliance with America.

"For six decades, the U.S.-Japan Alliance has served as the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he said. "Japan hosts over 50,000 U.S. military personnel and advanced U.S. defense assets, including the U.S. 7th Fleet, enabling both countries to ensure peace and stability in the region and beyond."

But as the two allies engage in a competition with China in the Indo-Pacific, "We all need to do more," he said.

"We're doing more, Japan needs to do more, and Prime Minister Abe understands this, he understands this well," he added.

The U.S. and Japan are scheduled to discuss "host-nation support" -- the money Tokyo pays to cover part of the cost to station American troops -- in the coming months. 

The Trump administration has already demanded that South Korea increase its host-nation support fivefold to $5 billion a year, which Seoul has refused.

Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in his recent book that the U.S. floated a proposal that Japan increase its roughly $2 billion annual host-nation support to $8 billion.

"Japan has certainly significantly increased its purchases of U.S. military equipment, whether it be F-35s, whether it be the Hawk Eye, whether it be Global Hawk," Weinstein said. "And I'm optimistic we will come to some sort of fruitful conclusion for these host-nation support negotiations." 

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close