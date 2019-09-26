ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

Trump says South Korea not trusted by North

President tells Abe that Pyongyang has not contacted Seoul lately

NAOYA YOSHINO, Nikkei deputy editor
U.S. President Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sept. 25 during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- U.S. President Donald Trump has told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that North Korea appears not to trust South Korea, Japanese government sources said to Nikkei.

Pyongyang has not been in contact with Seoul recently, which could indicate a lack of trust, Trump reportedly said during his summit with Abe on Wednesday in New York.

Abe responded with his own comment on South Korea, according to the sources, noting that Seoul unilaterally scrapped a key intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo and that South Korean lawsuits against Japanese companies over wartime labor violate their bilateral agreement.

The U.S. has also expressed disappointment with South Korea's decision to end the intelligence pact, called the General Security of Military Information Agreement, which had let Seoul and Tokyo directly share intelligence regarding North Korea.

There had been a possibility of a brief encounter between Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week, but no such meeting took place. The leaders have not met since last year's General Assembly.

Newly appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha are scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon.

