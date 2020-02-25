Trump unveils $3bn defense deals with India during maiden visit

NEW DELHI -- India and the U.S. on Tuesday finalized huge defense deals under which New Delhi will purchase advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH60 Romeo helicopters, worth over $3 billion.

These items are "the finest in the world," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after talks at the end of his two-day visit. "These deals will enhance our joint defense capabilities as our militaries continue to train and operate side by side."

The purchases are expected to bolster India's defense capabilities against Pakistan and narrow the gap with China, the two neighbors with which New Delhi has had long-standing border disputes.

Trump received a warm welcome on arrival on Monday in Ahmedabad in Modi's home state of Gujarat where he addressed a rally of more than 100,000 in the world's largest cricket stadium. He said Tuesday he discussed with Modi counterterrorism, the expansion of the so-called Quad cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, the "importance of a secure 5G wireless network," and an economic relationship that is "fair and reciprocal."

The quad cooperation Trump was referring to is the economic and geopolitical framework established between Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S. set up in 2007 and revived in 2017 after a 10-year hiatus.

In Ahmedabad, Trump said the U.S. was looking forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. "We make the greatest weapons ever made: airplanes, missiles, rockets, ships," he said. "We make the best. And we're dealing now with India. But this includes advanced air defense systems and armed and unarmed aerial vehicles."

On Tuesday, he said teams from both sides have made "tremendous progress on a comprehensive trade agreement" and that he was optimistic the two countries can reach a deal that will be of great importance.

Trump also mentioned that global energy major Exxon Mobil signed a deal with state-run Indian Oil Corp. to improve India's natural gas distribution network "so that the U.S. can export even more [liquefied natural gas] to India."

To further strengthen bilateral economic ties, he added the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. will be setting up a permanent presence in India.

"We are at a point where our relationship is so special with India. It has never been so good than it is right now," Trump said.

Modi said after talks with Trump that they have "agreed to start negotiations on a big trade deal." Trade tensions between India and the U.S. have been on the rise since Trump took office in 2017. The U.S. leader had labeled India the "tariff king" and New Delhi had taken umbrage at Trump's additional levies on Indian steel and aluminum imports.

But the visit has changed the relationship. Modi said Tuesday that the India-U. S. relationship will be upgraded to a "comprehensive global strategic partnership," adding that ties between the two are "people-driven and people-centric."