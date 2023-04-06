ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Turkey likely to accept Sweden NATO entry after elections: analysts

Earthquake changes calculus, with Ankara needing better ties with West

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a joint press conference in Ankara in November 2022.   © Turkish presidency
SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writer | Turkey

ISTANBUL -- After ratifying Finland's entry into NATO, the Turkish parliament is expected to greenlight Sweden's accession to the military bloc after Turkey's May elections, analysts told Nikkei Asia. Some said they see it happening before the July 11-12 NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"The current international environment makes it difficult for Turkey to drag its feet further," said Alper Coskun, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. Ratifying Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia, has given the Turkish side some breathing room. But Turkey's "special relationship" with President Vladimir Putin's Russia is a hard sell in the West and is complicating Ankara's diplomatic options, the former diplomat said.

