TOKYO/ISTANBUL -- Turkey sees big potential in deepening defense ties with Japan, and hopes its companies will be able to sell armed drones to the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Tokyo on Monday.

In a news conference at the Japan National Press Club, Cavusoglu said that Turkish-made armed and unarmed drones are among the best in the world. "It was Turkish armed drones that prevented the invasion of Tripoli in Libya," he cited as an example.