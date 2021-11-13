ISTANBUL -- Leaders of six Turkic states -- spanning Central Asia, the Caucasus and Asia Minor -- plus Hungary gathered in a tightly secured island in Istanbul on Friday, agreeing to explore further cooperation and integration amid fears that the instability in Afghanistan could spill over into the region in forms of radicalism, terrorism and migration.
International relations
'Turkic world' wants a voice in the new global order
Erdogan-led bloc vies for influence with China and Russia in Central Asia