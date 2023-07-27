Two Koreas harden war-era alliances 70 years after combat ended

SEOUL -- The two Koreas were on Thursday set to mark a key anniversary of the agreement that stopped combat in the Korean War, using gestures that show how the conflict's legacy continues to shape the two countries' diplomatic and security postures.

North Korea hosted delegations from China and Russia, part of ongoing efforts to draw closer to those Cold War-era allies. In the South, the government invited veterans from abroad to take part in a ceremony at a symbolic cemetery in the southern port city of Busan.